Border force commander killed in Helmand

AT News

KABUL: Police’s border force commander was killed in a roadside bomb blast in the southern province of Helmand, provincial officials confirmed.

General Zaher Gul Moqbel was on his way to the Marjah district that his vehicle struck a roadside bomb, killing him and injuring three of his companions, one of them a journalist, provincial spokesman Omar Zwak said Saturday.

Military operations are underway against Taliban fighters in the Marjah district for 10 days, according to security official in Helmand, who said that security officials accompanied by some journalists were heading to oversee the operations that the incident occurred.

The reporter injured was identified as Sardar Mohammad, but it’s not clear who the two other wounded people were.

Officials said that other journalists were taken back to Lashkar Gah city, the provincial capital after the bombing took place.

The journalists present at the attack scene, said that the area was not cleared of bombs and other improvised explosive devices that caused the incident.