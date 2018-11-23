Botched army operation in Parwan triggers protest
admin
November 23, 2018
Latest Updates, Nation
17 Views
KABUL: Tens of local residents in Parwan province shut an arterial highway to traffic early on Friday morning in protest to a botched Afghan-coalition partnered operation in the district of Jabal Saraj.
The protestors shuttered the Kabul-Mazar highway, claiming that three civilians had died in the military operation which was launched in Bain-e-Bagh Ha area in the district.
Provincial Police Chief Mohammad Mahfooz Walizada said the operation was jointly launched by the Special Force and foreign troops in Bain-e-Bagh Ha area without coordination with the police headquarters. “Three civilians died in the operation”.
Walizada said the military operation was carried out to target a group leader of illegal armed men named Wazir, but according to him, the forces targeted another area instead of their main target which inflicted casualties to civilians.
Photos shared on social media from the province show a destroyed house which residents claim has been targeted by the Afghan and foreign forces during the operation.
Security officials in Kabul have not commented on the report so far.
A Resolute Support spokesman, Debra Richardson, said in a statement that neither Resolute Support nor the U.S.forces have conducted operations inParwan over the past three days.
Check Also
KABUL: The government and foreign troops stationed in Afghanistan are trying to further empower the …