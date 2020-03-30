Breaking the logjam in talks with militants: Afghanistan to form supreme council for Taliban reconciliation

AT News

KABUL: The High Reconciliation Council is to be shaped soon as a replace of the High Peace Council formed in 2010.

Abdul Rasoul Sayyaf, a former jihadi leader said Monday that the new council would be formed to make a framework for talks with the Taliban.

Sayyaf welcomed President Ghani’s announcement of the negotiating delegation, calling it “inclusive” that represents Afghans.

In a video message, Sayyaf emphasized that representatives from all parties, political bodies, civil society, clerics and women are in the delegation.

“The delegation defends interests of the people of Afghanistan. This delegation belongs to all the people of Afghanistan, not to ethnicities,” he said.Sayyaf warned that any opposition with the negotiating delegation meant opposition with the peace process in Afghanistan.

The government’s 21-member delegation is led by former intelligence director Massoum Stanakzai with four women as members.

But Taliban opposed the delegation, while the United States, European Uniion and the Untied Nations have supported the team as comprehensive.