Cabinet has not held meeting for 75 days: Minister

AT News Report

KABUL: A member of cabinet says that the council of ministers has not held sessions for two months and a half while a plan for implementation of the sustainable development goals is ready for approval.

Mostafa Mastoor, minister of economy, told the lawmakers on Saturday that two documents of economic plans of the sustainable development of Afghanistan with the accordance of the United Nations development goals were ready awaiting for cabinet approval, but the cabinet does not hold sessions.

The government is bound of implementing the sustainable development goals in order to reduce poverty rate.

The plan of sustainable development was prepared in 2004 consisted of 17 general and 169 small goals for eliminating poverty and every UN-member countries are bound to implement it considering their domestic situations by 2030.

Mastoor said that the government had held over 100 coordinative meetings in the past two years for making the economic strategy of implementing of the sustainable development goals, but its practical work stopped 18 months ago.

The minister of economy emphasized that the sustainable development goals were less cared in the national budget and related bodies touch in most of cases.

He asked the members of parliament for political support, otherwise, he said the documents would have no value.

Mastoor also mentioned that Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, saying no investment was interested inside the country yet.

The TAPI that transmits Turkmenistan’s liquid gas to Pakistan and then to India via Afghanistan, is long been awaited to be implemented. The project needs nine to 12 million dollars.

The pipeline passes unsafe areas in Afghanistan, mostly under Taliban control.