Calls made for stronger media role in Doha talks

KABUL: As Afghan government and Taliban are drawing roadmap for peace negotiations in Qatar, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Information and Culture and activists are demanding bigger media role in intra-Afghan talks.

Media representatives must have a proactive role in peace negotiations in Doha, said Deputy Information and Culture Minister Abdul Manan Sharq. “Both sides should allow for a more profound and active role for media to avoid censorship in behind-closed-doors meetings and let people know what is happening,” he added.

“We have started our high-level meetings to demand the return of Afghan journalists to Qatar to cover peace negotiations,” said chief of Killid Media Group Najiba Ayubi in a gathering on this occasion on Wednesday.

She said government officials have vowed to allow journalists go back to Qatar, adding that negotiating sides should let media to reflect all developments in peace talks. “We don’t expect a full media coverage of the negotiations, but the bare minimum of getting accurate information will suffice,” she said.

Few out of 30 media outlets which participated in Qatar forum two weeks ago stayed back and most journalists had to return to Afghanistan.