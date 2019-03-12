Campaign for Afghan women homemade products kicks off

AT New Report

KABUL:Afghanistan Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AWCCI) on Tuesday started an enduring campaign to bolster culture of purchasing Afghan women’s homemade products and others domestic goods.

Core reason behind the campaign according to AWCCI is to encourage governmental and non-governmental organs and individuals to buy Afghan women goods in order to have more businesswomen as well as to support their homemade products.

First Lady Rula Ghani has voiced pleasure over launchingthe campaign to motivate businesswomen, saying according to report 1,100 businesswomen are officially registered in AECCI, which is a sign of a great progress.

Speaking at the inauguration of campaign, she said enough facilities provided for women in different aspects in the past years and engagement of high number of women in several business is aproven fact.

Pointing to ongoing peace process, First Lady said peace process would not mar women from trade, because businesswomen stand on their own feet.

She said the achievements gained in the past years won’t be sacrificed in peace deal.

AWCCI Head ManizhaWafiq said the government and people must buy Afghan women goods in order to encourage women in starting business as well as domestic products develop more in the country.

This campaignwould be continued with the motto of “balance for better” to help Afghan women for furthers improvement, she added.

AWCCI would also run another campaign through universities to grant female students with training and awareness about enterprises and businesses, she added.

“Such campaign is aimed to motivate girls to run their own businesses or enterprises during studying in order to have a goal for future and not wait for government jobs after their graduation.”

The AWCCI has also established an Afghan women trademark to help women to sent their goods with their name abroad, she furthered

Ambassador of European Union Mayaudon Pierrehas announced support from businesswomen, said poverty, violence and drug abuses are the challenges ahead of women that needs to be resolved.

He said the EU has allocated five million Euro for supporting women in the frame of state building programs through World Bank.

This would helpAfghan women to have access to European markets, the ambassador said, and according to him currently 500 million customers are available in European markets.