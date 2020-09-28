campaign launches to vaccinate 2 million children against polio

AT News

KABUL: Ministry of Public Health in a joint venture with its health partners has started anti-polio campaign in 10 provinces.

The campaign started from Monday and will be continued for five days, the ministry said in a statement.

Around two million children under five years will receive immunization drops and vaccinates against polio disease in this round in 112 districts of Paktia, Paktika, Khost, Ghazni, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Parwan, Kunduz, Baghlan and Nuristan provinces, added the statement.

Acting Minister of Public Health Dr. Jawad Osmani termed launch of the anti-polio campaign important and said that polio virus is a serious threat against children health.

He said that fortunately a good and safe vaccine is available against this disease, which through campaign children receive immunization drops and vaccinates freely by volunteer health workers.

Mr. Osmani called on parents to seriously consider the threats of the polio virus like coronavirus and vaccine their children against polio virus in each round of campaign in order to lead toward elimination of polio virus in the country.

Since the beginning of the year till now, 47 polio cases have been recorded across the country, which out of 33 cases in south region, seven cases in west region, three in southeastern region, two in eastern and one case in each north and northeastern reported.

Polio is a disease that paralysis and even kills and it won’t be cured, so anti-polio vaccine is the only effective and safety way to prevent children from the disease. All children must take the anti-polio vaccine till five years old.