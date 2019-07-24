Canada support Five Afghan Civil Society Organizations to Advance Women Rights, Democracy and Security

AT News Report

KABUL: The Canadian Embassy in Kabul in a statement said it has granted financial support to five civil society organizations to implement projects advancing girls and women’s rights in Afghanistan.

Those organizations are:

Afghan Women Association for Rehabilitation and Development (AWARD)

Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan (CW4WA)

Human Rights and Eradication of Violence Organization (HREVO)

Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Support for Afghanistan (PARSA)

Salam Afghanistan Media Organization (SAMO)

According to the statement, every year, the Canadian Embassy provides support to Afghan civil society organizations through the Canada Fund for Local Initiative (CFLI) to implement projects aligned with the following objectives:

Empowering women and girls and promoting gender equality; Championing human rights, inclusive and accountable governance, democracy, peaceful pluralism and respect for diversity; and Promoting stability and security.

In March 2019, the Canadian Embassy sent an email to more than two hundred Afghan civil society organizations, inviting them to submit project proposals under one of the above-mentioned thematic priorities. The embassy received 64 proposals, of which five were retained following a competitive selection process. The selected projects will have a direct impact in Afghan local communities and their implementation will be completed by the end of February 2020.

The Canadian Embassy also thanked all of the organizations that submitted a project proposal.