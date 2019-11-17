Candidates’ council call on IEC to resolve domestic problems

AT News Report

KABUL: The council of presidential hopefuls asks the Independent Election Commission to resolve its domestic problems instead of recounting the polls.

The council said in a statement on Sunday that it wouldn’t accept the vote recount unless the commission didn’t assure them that valid and invalid polls were separated.

“We seriously demand the independent election commission’s leadership to stop untrue reports. They should use their abilities in resolving their domestic problems and avoid doing illegal jobs,” said the statement.

The statement said that the presidential runners were not consulted over the vote recount. It warned to reject any “illegal decisions” as acts against national interests and stability.

The election commission restarted the vote recount process Sunday in 28 provinces and according to a statement it released, the process was over in the provinces of Bamyan, Uruzgan, Badghis, Laghman, Wardak and Nimroz.

But Abdullah Abdullah, one of the candidates said that his supporters held sit-in in the provinces of Samangan and Faryab to protest the vote recount.

Abdullah’s first runner mate, Enayat Babor said that electoral transparency was the right of the nation and a historical responsibility.