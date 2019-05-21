Candidates threaten to block Kabul roads from Thursday

AT News Report

KABUL: Political leaders and presidential candidates mostly opposition to President Ashraf Ghani, have threatened to block main roads in Kabul city to pressure the president leave office.

A council shaped by the presidential hopefuls is said to block the roads if its demand was not met by president Ghani.

The council demand was forming a caretaker government to replace Ghani administration and avoid a power vacuum.

President Ghani says he was allowed by the Supreme Court to continue his job until the September presidential polls elects new president.

But opposition parties and individuals rule out the Supreme Court’s statement, saying Ghani’s tenure would be illegal after May 22.

Hopefuls of 12 out of 18 electoral tickets appeared on Monday in a press briefing and strongly opposed government’s writ after two days as it gets expired.

For them NUG has no legitimacy after May 22nd and the 12 candidates had once gain reiterated over two alternatives to address the issue; 1- If the incumbent president gives up as a candidate, he can lead the acting government until the new elected government comes in; the option also includes vice presidents, who can continue their jobs if they abandon their electoral tickets; 2- caretaker government is the next option if the president did not step down from presidency.

Furthermore, they called continuation work of NUG leaders in contrary in principle of all governing affairs and against the constitution.

We will use all legal and possible means against NUG leaders if they keep working after 22nd May, HaneefAtmar, former National Security Advisor and a presidential candidate told the newsmen.

Giving deaf hear to our legal demands would have bad consequences for President Ghani, he said, who warned of using every tools to make him obey the law.

According to him, all the candidates would exercise all possible and legal means through nation and politician’s consensus against President Ghani and other elements breaching the law. “If president Ghani continue working after 22nd May, he will be responsible for any bad consequences,” he cautioned.

Cautioning to the senior officials of the government, Atmar said those, who support president Ghani in breaching law will also be responsible for crisis.

Pointing toward Supreme Court decision regarding extension of President Ghani’s term based on constitution interpretation, he said that lawyers and advocates have no consensus over it.

Moreover, he said President Ghani had lost his credibility before the nation and has no capacity to run free, fair and transparent nationwide election.

Coming up with an example, he said running of a controversial parliament election and twice delay in holding presidential election is a very much clear sign over his (President Ghani) incompetence.

Additionally, he touched upon ongoing peace talks and revocation of intra-Afghan talks in Doha. “Missing intra-Afghan talks is a big failure in the ongoing peace process,” he said, putting President Ghani’s wrong policy as main factor behind its cancelation.