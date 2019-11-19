Can’t recount votes in six provinces: IEC

AT News Report

KABUL: The Independent Election Commission has finished the process of vote recount in 15 of 34 provinces, saying that efforts are underway in another 13 provinces as well. However the IEC said the process faced opposition in six of the country’s provinces.

IEC spokesman, Zabiullah Sadat told Pajwok Afghan News that the process had been completed in Farah, Herat, Kunduz, Badghis, Uruzgan, Bamyan, Laghman, Balkh, Maidan Wardak, Nimruz, Samangan, Daikundi, Ghor and Nuristan provinces.

But, the inspection process has been halted by supporters of a number of presidential candidates in Badakshan, Takhar, Sar-e-Pul, Panjshir and Faryab.

However, Sadat said the process was done throughout observation of electoral observers.

The IEC has earlier announced that it would launch the recounting and inspection of the 8, 255 polling centers across the country in a bit to clean the transparent votes from the fraudulent.

The preliminary results of Afghanistan presidential polls which were held on September 28th are yet to be announced due to some unclear issues.