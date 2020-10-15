Car bomb attack thwarted in Kabul

By: M. Parwiz Arian

KABUL- Afghan security forces prevented a car bomb attack in Kabul city, after they succeeded to identify and seize militants’ car, full of explosives in east of Kabul city officials said Thursday.

The red-colored corolla car, laden with explosives and was intended to be driven into the Kabul city, was identified and seized Thursday afternoon hours during security checks in one of the southern entrance gates of the Kabul city in Sang-e-Nawshta area, Interior Ministry said.

The car bomb was defused by the bomb and explosives defusing squad of the engineering group of the security forces after its seizure.

Three suspected men were arrested in connection to the charge and the suspects and the case is under further investigation by related organs.

The exact target of this car bombing has not been clear, but the Interior Ministry said the attack was planned by the Taliban group.

Afghanistan has witnessed several car bombings in recent months in various parts of the country, most of which were carried out by the Taliban and Daesh groups.