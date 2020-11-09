Car bombing in Kandahar kills 8, wounds 35

AT News

KABUL: At least eight people were killed and scores injured when a car filled with explosives detonated in the southern province of Kandahar, provincial officials confirmed.

The explosive-laden car was detonated close to a police headquarters late Sunday in the Maiwand district, district governor Obaidullah Khan said.

Khan said that the dead were all civilians, while 35 people including 20 police officers wounded.

“The bodies of eight civilians have been so far identified and there are two women and two children among them. 35 people mostly civilians have been injured,” said Khan.

Provincial health officials said they received 34 injured at the hospitals with some of them being in critical health conditions.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Jamal Barakzai, said that the blast was so powerful as many houses nearby were destroyed.

He blamed the attack on the Taliban insurgents, saying that the militants targeted border police.

Taliban did not immediately comment on the bombing.

Meanwhile, a similar attack occurred Sunday night in Paktia province, but no casualties were reported, according to provincial officials.

Lotfullah Kamran, a local police officer, said that the attacker wanted to target a police base, but failed to reach the target.

He said that a mosque was completely damaged by the attack.