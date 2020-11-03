Car bombing kills two security forces in Kunduz

AT News

KABUL: At least two security forces were killed and eight others received injuries in a car bomb blast in Imam Sahib district in northern Kunduz province, officials said Tuesday.

Provincial Governor Spokesman, Islmatullah Muradi said that the blast was followed with hours of gun fighting between the security forces and Taliban rebels, in which six militants were killed in the conflicts.

The blast occurred in the vicinity of the border forces checkpoint. Spokesman for the 217 corps, Hadi Jamal said that the blast also partially damaged the compound of the border forces and nearby buildings. The militants stormed into the compound and engaged into fighting with the security forces, he added.

Afghanistan has been witnessing a high level of violence as the peace negotiations in Doha hit walls. Both the Afghan government and the Taliban intensified hostilities with staging offensives on the ground to gain privilege in the ongoing fragile peace process.