Car bombing on Ghor outpost kills 10

AT News

KABUL: Explosions caused by a deadly car bomb in western Ghor province on Saturday night killed at least ten security forces and wounded one with four others gone missing, an official said.

A security official said that the car bombing hit security outpost when the Taliban insurgents staged an attack from all fronts on an outpost of pro-government forces in Shahrak district of Ghor province.

Shahrak district Police Chief Burhanuddin Pahlavi said the assailants blew up a car bomb in front of the outpost, killing 10 public uprising forces, injuring another. He said four soldiers have gone missing after the explosion.

He warned of catastrophic consequences if reinforcements are not drafted in to fend off an imminent Taliban attack on district center.

A gubernatorial spokesman confirmed the attack but failed to provide more information, citing that Taliban have shut down all telecom networks in the district.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

Ghor is a tumultuous and insecure province in western Afghanistan and has seen numerous terrorist attacks in the past years.