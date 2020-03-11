Cases of coronavirus increasing in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan government has expressed concern over the increase of corronavirus cases in Afghanistan, saying that people should stay vigilant and pay serious attention in regards.

Speaking to a news conference on Wednesday, President Ashraf Ghani’s Spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi said the government is working to adopt preventive measures to control its outbreak. “The number of cases will be share by the ministry of public health.”

Meanwhile, health officials have spoken of three new suspicious coronavirus cases in the country. Abdul Qassim Sangin, Head of Parwan Public Health said the security forces have shifted a person who was suspected of coronavirus. Another two suspicious cases have been reported in northwestern Badghis province.

According to the ministry of public health, the number of people suffering from coronavirus is seven.