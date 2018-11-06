Casualties feared as insurgents storm outposts in Ghazni
November 6, 2018
Thirteen members of security forces embraced martyrdom in a skirmish after Taliban militants assailed two security outposts in south, leaving twenty two insurgents dead.
KABUL: Scores of the Taliban insurgents were killed after attacking two security posts in southern Ghazni province, security official said Monday, while confirmed causalities in part of security forces as well.
13 Afghan security forces embraced martyrdom and 22 Taliban insurgents were killed in a clash erupted when Taliban militants stormed two security check posts in the Khogyani and Malistan districts, said provincial official.
Spokesman for the provincial governor, Mohammad Arif Noori said the incident occurred Sunday late night.
Moreover, according to him, 13 other security force have been received injures in the attack.
In another attack against a checkpoint in Malistan district, the Taliban insurgents faced strong resistance from the security forces.
However, in a statement, the Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid put the number of the fatalities among Afghan security forces at 18, saying large quantities of weapons and ammunition were seized during the raid.
Ghazni is of strategic significance as it sits on the main road connecting the capital Kabul to the country’s south.
In August, the Taliban insurgents attacked Ghazni province with overtly support by the Pakistan army establishment from four directions, in which over 100 Afghan forces were killed including 95 civilians during five-day attack.
During clearing operations, security forces killed over 500 Taliban insurgents including over 150 Pakistani forces where their dead bodies transferred to Pakistan through Torkham and Chaman crossing points.
