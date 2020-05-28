Home / Latest Updates / Ceasefire extension demanded in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: Five countries involved in the Afghan affairs, have welcomed a three-day long cease fire in Afghanistan, calling for its extension, the presidential office said.

Taliban who have intensified violence in several provinces since they signed a peace deal with the United States, accepted to cease fire during the days of Eid.

This is the second cease fire by the insurgents, they observed a three-day truce for Eid in 2018, but subsequently restarted attacks on security forces and civilians.

President Ghani’s office said Wednesday in a statement that foreign ministers of Germany, Norway, Indonesia, Uzbekistan and Qatar welcomed the cease fire in a joint statement.

The statement has praised the cease fire as a “positive step” toward the end of war and violence in Afghanistan.

“We call on the parties to take more steps in the coming days and weeks to lead them to a sooner all Afghan negotiation and finally end the crisis and ensure peace.”

These five countries have mentioned a United Nations call for a universal armistice because of the Corona virus pandemic, saying that they want a comprehensive and permanent reduction in violence to help Afghan nationals in the tough current situation.

These countries have expressed support of a comprehensive peace process in Afghanistan, adding that they would be ready for any assistance in this regard.

The statement has also praised the US efforts for the Afghan peace.

