‘Ceasefire’ focal point of Taliban peace talks

AT News

KABUL: The government negotiating team will more concentrate on the cease fire in talks with Taliban expected to begin soon.

Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the high council for national reconciliation said Saturday that the talks between “Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Taliban group” would begin soon after the last obstruction on the road to peace to be lifted.

He emphasized that cease fire would be the main point of the talks.

In an interview with the Al-Arabia broadcaster, Abdullah admitted that negotiations with the Taliban would a complicated process and would take long time.

He said that some countries including Qatar where Taliban negotiated with the US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad for more than one year, had offered to host the talks, and they had chosen the Persian Gulf Arab state.

The reconciliation council chairman also assured that the government side would defend achievements gained in the past 19 years.

He called on Pakistan to use its influence on Taliban militants to persuade them for peace in Afghanistan.

The government delegation’s flight to Doha is delayed for the second time as Taliban negotiators are said to have not been prepared.

Taliban’s chief negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar reportedly faces some problems after his recent trip to Islamabad where he met with Pakistani officials.