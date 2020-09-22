Ceasefire must precede peace talks; Ghani

AT News

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani expressed hope to reach an agreement with Taliban for a lasting peace, urging that a ceasefire and reduction in violence should be agreed first.

Speaking at the 75th anniversary of the United Nations in its General Assembly via videoconference, Ghani hoped that his government could reach agreement with Taliban negotiators for a durable peace.

“We are facing with different movements and crises simultaneously that we need an immediate cease fire as a priority. An urgent end to violence helps us more than any other things to progress. I would like to call on all the members of the General Assembly and the five permanent members to help us in building an independent and democratic Afghanistan,” the president said.

He also called on the international community to assist with the people of Afghanistan in preserving their achievements gained in the past two decades.

Meanwhile, members of the negotiating teams from government and the Taliban hope to reach positive results in their next meetings.

“The teams have worked to find common points for differences and are in progress. We need strong document as a procedure to run the meetings. The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is determined to get good results of the talks,” said Najia Anwari, spokeswoman of the state ministry for peace.

Mohammad Naeem, Taliban’s political spokesman, said that the talks were going on, hoping to get good results.



