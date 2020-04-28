Ceasefire plan on the card

AT News

KABUL: The government’s chief negotiator says that they were working on a plan that could ensure cease fire.

Massoum Stanakzai, said Tuesday at the second meeting of coordination committee for peace affairs that they were working on a plan package that includes humanitarian assistance, negotiation preparedness and cease fire.

He emphasized that short-term, mid-term and long-term programs were underway to put end to the country’s crisis.

Separately, Abdul Salam Rahimi, state minister for peace has also said that the government was busy on a cease fire plan.

Efforts were going on for a regional and international coordination, according to Rahimi, who said that a cease fire was needed at the time when the Corona virus was threatening Afghans. The cease fire, he said, would help the government and humanitarian organizations to supply donations to people across the country.

The government formed a negotiating team last month to begin peace talks with Taliban. But the team was criticized by Ghani’s rivals in Kabul as well as by Taliban, while the United States and European countries praised it.

Taliban insist on the release of their 5,000 fighters being held in government custody as a precondition to start talks.

The militants signed a peace deal with the United States late February after more than a year-long negotiations.