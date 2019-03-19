“Ceasefire to top next round of peace talks agenda”

AT News Report

KABUL: A newly established council for peace on Tuesday has expressed its optimistic regarding ceasefire agreement to be topped on the agenda of resumption peace talks between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban group.

The Council for Support of Peace and Fundamental Rights (CSPFR), a newly established body, during its inauguration urged involved negation teams to put ceasefire on top of the agenda during their forthcoming talks. The ceasefire must be implemented across the country, they demanded.

CSPFR in a resolution presented by Abass Nawyan said in addition to support intra-Afghan dialogue to reach durable and justly peace, they also insist over constructive talks with participation of Afghans from all walks of society.

An immediate truce to guarantee people’s fundamental rights is acceptable, he said, and rejected any sorts of agreement which is contrary to this principle.

He said current system, including constitution, democracy, equality, freedom of speech and protection of achievements gained in the past 18 years are other elements which must be on red lines in the talks with the Taliban.

He stated the CSPFR supporting US and all other friend countries in the peace process. “Peace is a demand of each Afghans, for its achievement involvement of all Afghans is need of the hour.”

Another senior member of CSPFR Mohammad Natiqi said Afghanistan peace now has changed to a regional and world issue—at the same time has to dimensions, one is between US and Taliban and another between Taliban and Afghanistan.

He said next step of talks would be held between Afghanistan and the Taliban, in which holds of utmost importance that unfortunately so far intra-Afghan talks did not occur.

It is pertained to mention that CSPFR is a non-political and impartial structure, which established yesterday (Tuesday) to raise people’s vice and defend their fundamental rights in the ongoing peace talks and any deal form its outcome.