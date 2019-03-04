“Chabahar Port enhances Kabul-Delhi-Tehran trade”

AT News Report

KABUL: Deputy Foreign Minister for Management and Resources Dr. Nasir Ahmad Andisha met Monday with the Ambassador of Iran to Kabul, Mr. Mohammad Reza Bahrami, where they discussed issues related to mutual cooperation, inducing Chabahar Port, where for the first time Afghanistan sent cargos to India through it.

Andisha talked on recent developments especially the importance of the first export cargo through the Chabahar port to India, called the inauguration of this transit and trade route, among Afghanistan-Iran-India, a major step in boosting their trade and economy, emphasized the need for further involvement of Afghan businesspersons in Chabahar.

The Iranian Ambassador deemed the inauguration of this port for export and import of goods among these three countries, of high significance.

According to statement issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides also discussed on the need for mutual cooperation on the Melak Bridge and the border zero point issue as well as pushing back the wall of the Iranian Consulate General building in Heart.