Chaman crossing point reopens for trades, passengers

KABUL: The Spin Boldak-Chaman crossing point was reopened for both traders and passengers, officials confirmed on Friday.

Spin Boldak is a district in the southern province of Kandahar adjacent to the area of Chaman in Pakistan’s province of Balochistan.

Bahir Ahmadi, provincial spokesman said Friday that Pakistani officials have assured the entrance would be open for passengers and traders all the time.

“Afghan and Pakistani commissioners held a meeting yesterday (Thursday) due to Kabul and Islamabad recommendation. They agreed to keep the gate open for passengers and transit every day,” Ahmadi said.

Pakistan closed the Spin Boldak-Chaman crossing point in March for the fear of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. Islamabad later opened the entrance with restrictions.

Passengers stuck in the two sides of the crossing protested the closure of entrance earlier this month which led to a short clash between the two countries’ forces.

The four-hour long clash killed 15 and injured 85 Afghans.

Afghanistan needs Pakistan soil to export goods to the international market and export essentials. Besides, hundreds of thousands of Afghans go to Pakistan to visit their relatives and for medical treatments impossible at home.