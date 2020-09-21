Child dead after two blasts rock Kabul

AT News

KABUL: A child was killed and three adults were wounded in two separate blasts that happened in Kabul, security sources said on Monday.

Kabul Police’s Spokesman, Ferdaws Faramarz said that three people were wounded in a roadside bomb explosion in PD 5th of Kabul. According to him, the motive behind the blasts is unclear.

Faramarz also confirmed a roadside bomb blast which killed one child in PD 8th of Kabul. He said the mines were planted in the road bumps but didn’t give details of who planted them. The security forces investigate the case.

No militant group, including the Taliban claimed the attack.