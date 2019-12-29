Child hospital physicians protest government incuriosity over colleague abduction

AT News

KABUL: Doctors at the Indira Gandhi child hospital in Kabul have gone on strike to protest government carelessness over abduction of one of their colleagues who was kidnapped some 10 days ago.

The physicians said Sunday that they had stopped visiting of patients since the past week.

Dr. Mostafa Zemarai was abducted by unknown men in Kabul, but his colleagues at the child hospital say that security organs have done nothing to find and rescue him.

30 to 50 child patients are treated every day at the only government-run healthcare facility in Kabul, but doctors there say they would continue work strike until the fate of Dr. Zemarai was clear.

Dr. Shima who goes by one name, said she and other physicians would not go to visit patients unless the government and security officials assure them of saving their colleague.

Zemarai is a surgeon at the Indira Gandhi child hospital and has been kidnapped for 10 days and nobody knows about his situation.

Doctors call for Zemarai’s urgent rescue, saying he was the only surgeon who treated new-born babies.