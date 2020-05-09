Child killed in Taliban mortar attack in Logar

AT News

KABUL: One child was killed and three other people wounded when a mortar fired by Taliban crashed at their house in Logar province.

“Taliban terrorists fired mortars last night on houses in Salim Khil village of thee Azr district in Logar province. One child was martyred in the attack and three members of his family injured,” interior ministry said Saturday in a statement. The statement accused Taliban militants of intentionally targeting civilians by shelling civilian areas and placing bombs on the roadsides.

The ministry strongly condemned mortar attack on civilians, promising not to spare any efforts for saving people’s lives.

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission said in a report released this week that scores of civilians have been killed and injured since the first day of the holy month of Ramadan (April 24) across the country. It claimed that more than 65 per cent of the civilians were killed and wounded in Taliban attacks.