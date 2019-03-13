Child murders arrested in Kabul

AT News Report

KABUL: Two persons who had kidnapped and killed a child girl in Kabul city, were arrested by police.

The six-year old Mahsa was kidnapped by two young men in the Police District 15, north part of the capital, who demanded 300,000 US dollars from her father for her release, police said.

Police say that the kidnappers cruelly killed the girl by strangling her.

President Ashraf Ghani said that he was deeply saddened to learn the murder of Mahsa, ordering the relevant bodies to severely punish the killers.

Kabul residents are worried about their security and safety as criminal events are increasing despite efforts made by the government in preventing crimes.