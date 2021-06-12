Child rescued as 10 people drowned in Nangarhar’s river

AT News

KABUL: Ten people including a woman and child were drowned after a boat capsized off in a river in eastern Nangarhar province.

Provincial Spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said Saturday on Twitter that the boat was capsized off on Saturday morning after the cable “hold the boat was slashed” in Behsud district of the province. A child was rescued, he said, adding that efforts are underway to bring out the rest of the drowned people.

Earlier, the residents rescued a number of people drowned in a river in Momandara district of the province.

Nangarhar is located in east of Afghanistan, where the residents scrambling with lack of access to living and essential facilities including healthcare system.