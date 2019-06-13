Home / Latest Updates / Children among victims in Nangarhar suicide attack

KABUL- At least nine people were “martyred” and another 12 were  injured including several children, after suicide bomber targeted a police vehicle in eastern Nangarhar province,  officials said.

The bomber on foot Thursday afternoon shortly after 4:00pm targeted a Ranger pickup truck of the Local Police in District-6th of Jalalabad city, Attaullah Khogyanai, spokesman for Local administration said in a statement.

In this attack in addition to the bomber nine people were “martyred” and another 12 were injured.

Among those killed are four security forces and five civilians including a child, while among the injured are three police and nine civilians including three children.

The victims were taken by security forces to the regional hospital in Jalalabad city.

Three of the injured have been in critical condition, doctors said.

The attack was claimed by no militant groups. Both Taliban and Daesh militants have active presence in several districts and remote parts of Nangarhar.

Both extremist groups have a bloody history of conducting such deadly attacks against security forces and civilians in Nangarhar.

