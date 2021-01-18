Children Rescued Before Shifting to Pakistan for Terror Training

AT News

KABUL: The First Vice President, Amurullah Saleh said Monday that Kabul police have rescued several minor and young children from being transferred to Taliban Madrassas to get training education in Pakistan. “They are reunited with their families,” Saleh wrote in his Facebook page.

Mr. Saleh went on saying that when he was serving as a spy chief he stopped many children from being transferred to Pakistan – most of these children were from poor families. “Now, when I study the incidents of a number of terrorists and Taliban commanders in the Northern provinces, they are the same ones who were taken to Karachi and other cities of Pakistan for terror training sixteen years ago.

A legal framework should be made to prevent the transfer of homeless children to Taliban training centers outside the country, he demanded.

Mr. Saleh also demanded terrorist executions, saying the captured terrorists should be hanged to death.

The main reason in the growing terrorist activities in big cities, according to him, is that the Taliban inmates are thinking that they will walk away free without being punished for their crimes.