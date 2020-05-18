China: Afghan political agreement is a victory of a great nation

AT News

KABUL: China has welcomed political agreement signed between feuding Afghan leaders—President Ashraf Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah and has termed it a great victory for Afghanistan and its people.

“Welcome the signing of agreement by President Ghani and Dr Abdullah. It’s the vision of leaders. It’s victory of the great country and the people. Wish peace and prosperity for Afghanistan and the whole region as well,” Chinese Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu said in a tweet message.

Eventually, Ghani-Abdullah signed a political agreement that will set the motion for a power-sharing or coalition government after months of dispute and marathon mediation talks.

The agreement was inked in the presence of former president Hamid Karzai, jihadi leader Abdulrab Rasoul Sayyaf, Yunus Qanooni, Karim Khalili, Zalmay Rasoul, Batur Dustom, Hamdullah Mohib.

Earlier, China reiterated its full support for a political settlement in Afghanistan amid a longstanding internal bickering and a clumsy negotiation bid to end it.

In a tweet, Chinese envoy in that time, said Beijing was tracking the latest development on mediation efforts in Kabul, commending the “positive and constructive dialogues between the Ghani and Abdullah teams”.

He touted China and Afghanistan long-established friendship and strategic partnership of cooperation, quoting Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson that “Neighbors wish each other prosperity and security”.

China expressed readiness to help Afghanistan in different areas, including its fight against the novel Coronavirus. Recently, the ambassador of China had handed over medical supplies from People’s Liberation Army of China to Afghan Ministry of Defense.

In that time Mr. Yu said that China will always stands with Afghanistan by practical actions to safeguard peace and development, and build a community of shared future for mankind.