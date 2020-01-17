China-Afghanistan inaugurates first transit trade

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan and China has inaugurated the Gwadar Seaport which is located in Karachi state of Pakistan and has been considered as the first transit trade between the two countries. The inauguration was welcomed with the arrival of first transit trade ship from China.

Based on Pakistan embassy in Kabul, the goods would be transited to Afghanistan through Chaman port in Kandahar – which is the shortest path to Gawadar port with the distance of 1,000km.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in Kabul said the transit trade between Kabul and Beijing has kicked off with the arrival of a trade ship from China to Gwadar port.

The Gwadar seaport which is located near to southern provinces of Afghanistan, has been constructed in southern part of Karachi of Pakistan.