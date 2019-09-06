China-Afghanistan-Pakistan hold 3rd round of FM’s dialogue today

AT Monitoring Desk

KABULL: The 3rd round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral foreign ministers’ dialogue will be held today (Saturday) in Pakistan’s capital city, Islamabad.

Afghan Foreign Minister, Salahuddin Rabbani, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi, will lead their respective delegations.

The agenda of the dialogue focuses on political relations and the peace process, security cooperation and counter terrorism, and development cooperation and connectivity.

China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue was established in 2017 as a means of trilateral cooperation on issues of mutual interest and with a particular focus on cooperation in economic development and peace and security.

The first meeting of the Dialogue was held in Beijing in 2017 and the second in Kabul in December 2018. The Dialogue provides an opportunity to illustrate the joint efforts made by the three countries on political cooperation and facilitating Afghan peace and reconciliation process since the last round.