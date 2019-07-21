China-Afghanistan-Pakistan reiterate resolve to support political settlement to Afghan conflict

AT News Report

KABUL: The Fifth Round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Practical Cooperation Dialogue (CAPPCD) held in Islamabad, where the they reiterated the resolve to support a political settlement of the Afghan conflict by the virtue of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, whereas Afghan and Chinese delegations were headed by Director General First Political Division, Musa Arefi and Director General Asia Department, Ambassador Wu Jianghao, respectively.

During Fifth Round of Dialogue, three sides discussed implementation status of various projects among Pakistan, Afghanistan and China in the areas of education, health, sports, culture and capacity building.

They reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthening practical cooperation to achieve the mutually beneficial goals of sustainable peace, development and prosperity.

“Both Afghanistan and China appreciated Pakistan’s role in facilitating the peace process and its consistent support to various mechanisms aimed at bringing durable peace stability in Afghanistan,” a statement released by Pakistan’s Foreign Office said.

The CAPPCD mechanism was established in 2017 to achieve the three-fold objective of promoting trilateral engagement, enhancing economic cooperation and improving connectivity including through the Belt and Road Initiative.