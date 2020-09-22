China aims to build 1,400 houses in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: China wants to build thousands of houses in Afghanistan, with an initial plan for an immediate construction of 1,400 residential units in Kabul.

A contract was signed on Tuesday between the Ministry of Urban Development and Land and China’s MCC 19 Company in presence of President Ghani to start the first phase of construction of 1,400 housing units in the Nile Bagh area of Darul Aman in Kabul.

Based on an initial MoU signed in 2015, China had pledged to build 10,000 housing units in Afghanistan. A contract was signed on Tuesday to start construction of 1,400 residential units in 56 five-story blocks.

President Ghani also received the Chinese Special Representative for Afghanistan, Liu Jian, earlier in the day. He called for an end to violence in the country, saying it was important for countries in the region and the world to understand the concept of a ceasefire and encourage the Taliban to accept demands of the Afghan people and international community. President Ghani said that a strong regional consensus is important for Afghanistan, and China should assist Afghanistan in this regard.