China assures support to Afghan govt. in fight against terrorism

AT News

KABUL: China condemned rocket attacks in Kabul, in which 10 people were killed and nearly 50 others were wounded.

“We condemn the attacks targeting civilians, mourn the victims and extend sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured, said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Zhao Lijian.

“China will continue to firmly support the Afghan government and people in their efforts to combat terrorism and safeguard national stability and security. We stand ready to work with the international community to help Afghanistan achieve peace and stability at an early date,” he added,

“China calls on foreign troops to withdraw from Afghanistan in an orderly and responsible way, make sure terrorist forces cannot fester, and contribute to Afghanistan’s peace and reconciliation process.”

The First Vice President Amrullah Saleh termed rocket strikes in downtown Kabul, in which tens of civilians were killed and wounded, as security failure.

VP Saleh said that a series of investigations is underway to find the perpetrators.

On Saturday morning, 24 rockets were fired from PD 17th and 4th of Kabul that targeted several parts of the city. No militant group asserted responsibility for the attack.