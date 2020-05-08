China-based Afghan traders, students assist health facilities

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan traders and university students residing and studying in China, have donated medical equipment cost some one million dollars to the ministry of public health, the ministry said.

“A number of Afghan traders and students based in China with the cooperation of chamber of trade and investment, donated medical equipment costing one million dollars,” the ministry said Friday in a statement.

It said the essentials include oxygen tools, protection kits, face shields and other necessary equipment.

Shafiq Shahim, deputy health minister, thanked the businessmen and students for the donation, calling it “very important and urgent need”.

He assured that the equipment would be used timely and properly.

The donors called thee step to take part in saving lives of their country-fellows against the deadly Corona virus, asking the ministry of public health to use the equipment for the vulnerable people.

Prior to this, the government of Qatar, had donated medical equipment at a cost of 1,300,000 dollars to Afghanistan.