China considers Pakistan’s help in Afghan peace ‘important’

AT News Report

KABUL: China sees Pakistan’s cooperation with the peace efforts in Afghanistan important, with Chinese President, Xi Jinping saying that his country supports a nationwide and Afghan-led peace process.

Xi has told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a meeting held Thursday at the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit in Bishkek of Kyrgyzstan that he was persuading Pakistani leaders for an honest cooperation with the Afghan peace.

President Ghani called peace in Afghanistan for the benefit of the region, considering Beijing’s role “important” for a regional consensus.

Chinese foreign minister said last year that his country would be ready to play a mediator for resolving tensions between Kabul and Islamabad.

Political analysts say it would be far from expecting that China would pressure Pakistan.

“China’s first aim is that it considers a stable Afghanistan important for its goals and economic policies, thus it supports Taliban’s talks with the government. The second aim is that peace in Afghanistan would cause the US drawdown. For these two purposes, China will pressure Pakistan, but it will be naivety to think that China will bring most pressures on Islamabad,” said Halim Kawsar, a political expert.

Pakistan claims it supports the peace process in Afghanistan, but Afghan officials listen to these words with doubt, asking for practical support of the peace program.

President Ghani is scheduled to visit Pakistan in two weeks in response to an invitation by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Foreign Ministry said the President would ask Pakistani authorities for practical cooperation with the peace process in Afghanistan.