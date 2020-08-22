China could play key role in bringing peace to Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: Some political experts believe that China could play an important role in elimination terrorist and extremist groups in Afghanistan. Khalid Sadaat, a political analyst said that China could occupy a crucial part in the present situation in Afghanistan and the peace process.

He categorized the importance of China into three parts.

First, China can press the Taliban through Pakistan to make them renounce violence and engage into negotiations. Second, China can play a vital important role in issues related to the time after the peace ensurement in Afghanistan as China is one of the countries which is engaged in the biggest economical projects in Afghanistan. Third, China geographically considered itself at risk from insecurity in Afghanistan so it can help in elimination of extremism which means that China can eliminate all of the terrorist groups that pose a risk to Afghanistan and the region.

Farhad Abrar University Instructor said that China played a main role in Afghanistan’s stability.

“China is one of the powers in the region and can play a crucial role as the Word Second economical country,” he said. China wants to build the Silk Road in Afghanistan to further develop its economy and reach out to the Worlds’ top country. So, the extraction of the US paves the ground for China’s influence in the region.