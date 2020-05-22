China Delivers Food Aid to Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: China delivered another batch of food assistance to Afghanistan on Thursday to help the needy people celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month Ramadan.

This is the fourth batch of assistance China has provided to Afghanistan since the outbreak of COVID-19 in February. Other supplies were delivered on April 2, April 23 and May 12 respectively.

The food aid provided by the Chinese Embassy included cooking oil and rice, which were much-needed supplies for the impoverished population in the war-torn country, especially at a time when the fight against COVID-19 has forced many to stay at home.

At the handover ceremony attended by Kabul Governor Mohammad Yaqoob Heidari, Chinese Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu said at this very difficult time, the whole world should work together to fight COVID-19. The virus respects neither borders nor ethnicities.

“This reflected the traditional friendship and spirit in which China and Afghanistan share a common destiny and help each other,” said the Ambassador.

“We have proposed to provide 2 billion U.S. dollars over the next two years for the COVID-19 response of those countries without good health systems. Afghanistan would be one of those countries,” Wang added. “We will cooperate with government offices, different organizations and Members of Parliament in Afghanistan to help the needy persons of our Afghan brothers and sisters.”

“On behalf of the Kabul government and Kabul people, I’d like to thank Ambassador Wang and the people of China for your continuing donations to Afghan people,” Governor Heidari said at the ceremony. “This is not China’s first donation. During the past 18 years, we have received donations from China in different fields.”