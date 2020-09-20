China donates $7m in food aid to Afghan flood victims

AT News

KABUL: China has donated foodstuff including wheat and rice to the flood-affected people in Afghanistan, Afghan officials said.

Bahauddin Jilani, state minister for disaster management, said Sunday that totally 5,266 tons of wheat and rice were donated at a cost of 550 million Afs.

He said that the foodstuff was on the way and would arrive in Afghanistan before winter.

Jilani emphasized that the foodstuff would be certainly distributed to the needy people.

Wang Yu, Chinese ambassador to Kabul, said that his country would remain committed in cooperation with the people and government of Afghanistan.

He called on other countries to help vulnerable people and those affected by natural disasters in Afghanistan.

Beijing had earlier donated tents and other essentials to the affected areas of Afghanistan.

Jilani said that China trained Afghan government employees for capacity building in the past five years.