China hails resumption of Afghan-Pak trade

KABUL: China has applauded resumption of trade relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan after both the countries overcame impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hua Chunying at regular media briefing in Beijing said that China wants to see better relations between the two sides and economic growth of Kabul and Islamabad. She said we will like to play a constructive role in this regard.

The spokesperson said we are pleased to see Gwadar port and other CPEC projects playing a positive role and we will like to work with both Pakistan and Afghanistan to this end.

Pakistan has opened five key routes with Afghanistan for bilateral and transit trade over the past weeks to help Afghanistan boost trade.

These border crossings are now operationalized for 24 hours a day and six days a week to facilitate cross-line trade, which has been affected due to COVID-19 pandemic in both countries.

Pakistan’s decision to open routes for Afghan trade is positive step and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor can greatly enhance regional connectivity and link Pakistan with Central Asia via Afghanistan.

Relations between Kabul and Islamabad have remained tense almost all the time. At least eight civilians were killed and 11 others wounded after cross-line shelling by Pakistani forces targeted Sarkano district and Asadabad city, the capital city of Kunar province.

According to local officials, the attack took place in Nawpass areas in Sarkano district at the zero point of Durand Line, in which Pakistani forces made illegal movements followed by blindly shelling rockets.