China helps Afghanistan to fight covid-19

AT News

KABUL: As the Afghan officials are grappling with spiraling disease of covid-19, the Chinese ambassador to Kabul has reiterated his country’s continuance support to Afghanistan in its fight against the pandemic.

Ambassador Wang Yu assured this in a ceremony in Kabul to handover medical assistance to the Afghan health officials.

“This is the second batch of 7.2-ton medical supplies donated by China, including much-needed medical equipment such as test kits, masks, protective clothes, goggles and infrared thermometer,” Wang said at the ceremony which was also attended by Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz.

“I hope these supplies will be sent to the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 and help more Afghan people.”

“China and Afghanistan are brothers,” Wang added. “By joining hands, we will have the strength to overcome all difficulties. China will continue to support Afghanistan’s fight against COVID-19.”

Minster Feroz had expressed his gratitude to the government and people of China for their generous support. He also extended his deepest condolences to the people of China for the fatalities of this deadly virus. He also lauded China’s efforts for successfully containing the covid-19.

China sent the first batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan on April 2, which included ventilators, protective clothes and face masks, Xinhua reported.