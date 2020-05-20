China pledges $2B for coronavirus response as US hints at halting WHO funding

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: China has pledged to provide two billion US dollars to the World Health Organization (WHO) to help fight covid-19 while the US has threatened to cut funding to the Organization and revoke its membership if the group doesn’t make change in its system.

US President Donald Trump threatened to permanently cut off funding to the WHO and have given a month deadline for the agency to make change to curb what he called its pro-China bias.

Chinese President Xi Jinping assured supporting of two billion dollars over two years to help with COVID-19 response and with economic and social development in affected countries.

Xi made the remarks at the opening of the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly (WHA) via video link at the invitation of the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.



The 73rd session of the WHA, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, is being held online because of the coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 and selection of executive board members are on the agenda.

The Chinese president mourned for every life lost to COVID-19 globally and expressed condolence to the bereaved families.



“In China, after making painstaking efforts and enormous sacrifice, we have turned the tide on the virus and protected the life and health of our people,” Xi said.



Noting that China has all along acted with openness, transparency and responsibility in the fight against COVID-19, Xi said China has shared control and treatment experience with the world without reservation and has done everything in our power to support and assist countries in need.