China ready to play guarantor role in any peace deal

AT News Report

KABUL: National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib on Wednesday met China’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Deng Xijun—who is on a visit to Kabul—where both sides discussed issues related to peace and stability in the war-torn country.

Ambassador Xijun briefed NSA Mohib about the Chinese efforts in the peace process, and assured China’s readiness to offer as a guarantor role for any possible peace accord between the government and the Taliban group, National Security Council said in a statement sent to Afghanistan Times.

China is ready to facilitate Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace talks, ambassador Xijun said, adding that without involvement of the Afghan government, any peace process will go nowhere.

NSA Mohib appreciated Chinese efforts in bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan, saying, the Afghans had rendered huge sacrifices for peace, and those sacrifices should be honored.

The government has a strong intention to reach peace, but, at the same time, the government is committed to fight terrorism, NSA Mohib added.

This comes as China to likely host an international meeting regarding Afghan peace process, in which US, Europe, India and other officials from neighboring countries of Afghanistan would participate to exchange views.

A well-placed government official, who wished to go unnamed, said that work on the plan was underway but details in this regard were yet to be specified.

Also, another source, who also wanted to be anonym, said that China would hold an international conference over Afghan peace process in the upcoming weeks.