China reaffirms commitment to Afghanistan peace

KABUL: Chinese envoy in Kabul, Wang Yu said that his country has no self interest in Afghanistan, rather willing to provide a platform for dialogue and communication on the basis of respecting the wishes of all parties.

“We are happy to promote the country’s reconciliation process with Norway and all parties,” Mr. Wang Yu said in a meeting with Tormod Pettersen, Norwegian Ambassador to Afghanistan.

“We exchanged views on Afghanistan’s reconciliation process and the regional security situation.”

Pettersen recalled his working experience at the Norwegian Embassy in China from 2006 to 2010. He appreciated China’s contribution to the Afghan reconciliation process, saying Norway is consistent with China’s position on reconstruction and fighting terrorism in Afghanistan.

Moreover, he also met with Afghan Minister of Public Health, Dr. Ferozuddin Feroz, where they exchanged views on bilateral cooperation in the field of healthcare, and signed an agreement on the implementation of health-related assistance projects.

Feroz thanked China for its long-term support to Afghanistan in the field of healthcare. He mentioned the “Chinese hospital” in Kandahar, which has become a symbol of Sino-Afghan friendship, expressing hope that Afghanistan will continue to deepen cooperation with China.

China and Afghanistan are good neighbor, good friends and good partners. Steady progress has been made in pragmatic cooperation in all areas between the two sides in recent years. China is willing to continue to offer help to Afghanistan in the field of healthcare, the ambassador added.