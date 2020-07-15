China reaffirms support to Afghan peace process

Beijing considers Kabul in its priority list for COVID19 vaccine once it is ready

AT News

KABUL: China has once again reaffirmed its support to the Afghan peace process and promised providing more support to the Kabul administration in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The reiteration made during meeting between Afghan ambassador to China, Javid Ahmad Qaem and Chinese Deputy Minister Luo Zhaohui and his team in Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We discussed China’s role in the fight against COVID19 and Afghan Peace Process. I thanked the government of China for their support,” Mr. Qaem said in a tweet.

It was promised that China will try to give more support to Afghanistan to fight COVID 19. “China will also consider Afghanistan in its priority list for COVID19 vaccine once it is ready,” he said.

China also expressed its support for Afghanistan Peace Process and reiterated that China supports the UN Security Council resolution No. 2513 – a democratic republic of Afghanistan.