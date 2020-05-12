China reiterates support for Afghanistan peace, development

AT News

KABUL: The Chinese ambassador to Kabul Mr. Wang Yu has assured his country’s support to a stable and developed Afghanistan.

“China always stands with Afghanistan by practical actions to safeguard peace and development, and build a community of shared future for mankind,” Ambassador Wang Yu said this on Tuesday in a ceremony to hand over medical supplies form People’s Liberation Army of China that arrived to Kabul by Chinese Airforce plane.

“I handed over them to Her.E.Ms.Munira, deputy minister, MoD,” Mr. Wang Yu said in a tweet.

The medical supplies came at a time when Afghanistan facing surge in coronavirus cases. Health ministry on Tuesday said they have recoded 281 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 4,963 across the country.

Wahid Majroh, deputy public health minister said that five patients died in the past 24 hours, while 36 more were recovered.

The total recuperative has reached to 610 with 127 fatalities since the outbreak of covid-19 started in the country.

In April, Afghanistan had received 2nd batch of medical supplies from China that were included test kits, PPE, protecting goggles and etc.

“China always strongly supports Afghanistan. Let’s unite to overcome the pandemic and Building a community with a shared future for mankind,” the ambassador Wang Yu said in that time.