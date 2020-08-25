China reiterates support to Afghanistan peace quest

AT News

KABUL: Acting Foreign Minister, Mohammad Haneef Atmar held a telephone conversation with Liu Jin, Special Representative of the People’s Republic of China for Afghanistan on Monday, in which they discussed the implementation of issues raised during the recent meeting between the Afghan and Chinese Foreign Ministers.

During the call both parties deliberated the expansion of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, regional connectivity and the expansion of investment and trade, the ministry said in a statement.

The Chinese Special Representative reassured the Afghan Foreign Minister of his country’s commitment to supporting the peace process, support for exchange of prisoners, strengthening regional consensus on peace and the establishment of a humanitarian ceasefire.

This is as recently Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that dialogue and negotiation are the only way out for the Afghanistan issue.

Wang made the remarks to reporters after meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in southern China’s Hainan Province.

He noted that China hopes relevant parties will uphold the fundamental direction of achieving a political settlement.

It’s important to adhere to the basic principle of Afghan-led peace progress and support the idea of “Afghan-led and Afghan-owned” with regard to the issue, and no one should take advantage of the situation for personal gain, Wang said.

Moreover, Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan, Wang Yu on Tuesday met with Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, head of Afghanistan Peace Negotiating team, and exchanged views on Afghanistan’s peace and reconciliation process. “China will always support the country’s reconciliation efforts and hopes to see progress,” Mr. Yu tweeted.